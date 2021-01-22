The Nigerian Army Ordnance Corps in Lagos on Thursday inaugurated a multipurpose hall in memory of late Colonel Godfery Nebo in recognition of his selfless service to the corps.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, who inaugurated the hall in memory of the deceased, also directed all officers and soldiers to always uphold and perform their responsibilities of protecting the territorial integrity of the great nation.

Buratai was represented by Lieutenant General Lamidi Adeosun.

The COAS said: “I therefore charge you to remain steadfast and continue to discharge your duties professionally.

“As you are all aware, the world is facing a global crisis caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic.

“Countries all over the world have been forced to shut down due to the rapid spread of the virus.

“Our dear country,Nigeria, is not left out of this global scourge.

“Some of the routine activities of the Nigerian Army have been put on hold in order to curtail the spread of the virus.

“I urge you all to stay safe and follow the safety measures emplaced by the Federal Government of Nigeria through the NCDC to curtail the spread of the virus.”

Buratai, however, thanked all officers and soldiers for their tireless contributions in the fight against insurgency in the North East.

He said: “It is worthy to also state that the counter insurgency operation in the North East of Nigeria is achieving great success.

“As you are aware, we are consolidating on the gains of several years of intensive fight against insurgency and other security challenges confronting the nation.

“As we continue to address your various challenges, I want you to keep faith with us and remain loyal and grateful to the Federal Government of Nigeria under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Also be grateful to all well-meaning Nigerians for their unflinching commitment to bringing peace to our nation and for supporting the Nigerian Army.”

Buratai said he was delighted to inaugurate the Nebo Hall, adding that it was a great day not only for formations and units within Lagos, but for the entire Nigerian Army.

Earlier, the Corps Commander, Nigerian Army Ordnance Corps, Major General Omotomilola Akintade, said the inauguration reflected Buratai’s desire to enhance capacity in the army.

Akintade said: “This is through improved logistics support by giving priority to all issues relating to material and personnel.

“The NAOC has been a major beneficiary of this drive as the COAS has initiated and completed the Lieutenant General TY Buratai Headquarters Complex, the Major General R. O. Yusuf Transit Accommodation, 81 BOD Offices with personnel accommodation in Epe Barracks and many more.”

He, therefore, appreciated the COAS for restoring pride, dignity and sense of belonging, adding that the project had reinvigorated the corps’ efficiency.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the late Colonel retired voluntarily into a life of philanthropy and community service in September 1990 before his demise on May 11, 2006.