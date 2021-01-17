The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, has commended the Air Task Force of Operation LAFIYA DOLE for its role in the pounding of Boko Haram Terrorists who made to take over a Military Base in Marte, Borno State.

The spokesman of the Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Sagir Musa, passed on the commendation of the COAS in a statement on Saturday.

The Nigerian Air Force team was a major component of the troops of Operation TURA TAKAIBANGO that moved against Boko Haram Terrorists when they attempted to attack the location of troops on the outskirts of Marte.

During the encounter with the terrorists, scores of them were killed, with seven of their gun trucks destroyed.

Musa said in the statement: “The Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen TY Buratai, hereby appreciates and commends the troops, especially the Air Task Force Operation LAFIYA DOLE for their heroic and patriotic actions which resulted in the successes recorded.

“He urged them to maintain the momentum and expedite actions to ensure speedy final defeat of Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists in Nigeria.”