A traditional ruler in Osun State and Olowu of Kuta, Oba Adekunle Oyelude, Tegbosun II, has described the immediate past Chief of Army Staff, retired Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, as an exemplary Officer.

In a congratulatory message to him on Wednesday in Osogbo, Oyelude said the ex-Army Chief left the Nigerian Army better than he met it.

The traditional ruler advised those succeeding him to emulate his exemplary leadership.

He lauded the courage and commitment of the Nigerian Army under the leadership of Buratai in tackling the myriad of security challenges in the country.

The royal father particularly lauded the former Army Chief for his selfless service and dedication to the execution of government’s national security policy.

He said this had ensured the integration of Nigeria’s diverse cultural, religious and political leanings.

Oyelude recalled that the former Chief of Army Staff responded positively to the request of his subjects by constructing the bridge which links Kuta to Ede after it was abandoned for several years.

The traditional ruler also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for giving Buratai and other former Service Chiefs the opportunity to serve the nation.

“I wish the retired army chief a blissful retirement,” Oyelude said.