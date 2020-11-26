The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni, held a closed door meeting with the Senate Caucus of the ruling party.

Before the meeting went into closed door session, the Caretaker Chairman of the party said the party had set up a high powered committee made up of eminent party leaders, legal practitioners and experts to study the reviewed constitution and make recommendations for necessary amendments.

This was a development that gave an indication that the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee may be seeking for extension of their tenure, which is expected to end in December 2020.

Five weeks to the end of the Buni-led Caretaker Committee, there has been no concrete plan to indicate that the party will organise its convention in December.

Speaking on the amendment of the Constitution, Buni said: “The National Secretary (CECPC) was mandated to provide all necessary information for wide consultations that will lead to an all-inclusive party constitutional review.

“The committee wishes to humbly submit that the party should as a matter of priority do the needful by resolving all contentious and constitutional matters to approach the national convention with a new beginning and on a very clean slate.

“I also wish to suggest that as committed members of the All Progressives Congress, we should be thinking and working for the party beyond one, two, three or even four terms of office.”

Buni also said the APC had continued to receive political heavyweights from the opposition party, adding that the country would soon witness unprecedented massive defection.

He said: “Our recent big catch of a very no less personality than the Executive Governor of Ebonyi State, His Excellency Mr. Dave Umahi and several legislators of the state assembly are indeed great milestones in our restoration process.

“Many others have indicated interests to either return or join the party.

“In fact, I want to assure you all that APC will soon shock Nigeria’s political space with massive and unprecedented defections ever witnessed in the political history of our great country, and by the grace of God, APC will undoubtedly remain Nigeria’s leading political party.”

Buni said the first phase of membership validation exercise would begin in the next few weeks for members in Nigeria and those in diaspora.