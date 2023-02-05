Buni salutes ‘courageous’ Army for restoring peace in Yobe

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State has appreciated and saluted the courage of the Nigerian Army for restoring peace in the state.

Buni gave the commendation during Nigerian Army Social Activities on Saturday in Damaturu, the state capital.

The Governor was represented by his Special Assistant on Security Matters, retired Brigadier General Dahiru Abdussalam.

He said: “I am bold to say that the Nigerian Army has evidently recorded tremendous successes in the ongoing war on insurgency.

“Let me use this opportunity to profoundly register the appreciation of the government and good people of Yobe State.

“For the immeasurable contributions of the Nigerian army and other security agencies in restoring peace and security across the state.

“I am pleased to say that the security situation in the state has tremendously improved, and Yobe State today, is one of the most peaceful states in the country.”

Buni however called on the Army to intensify surveillance in some local government areas bordering Borno State.

He added: “Though, there are no known insurgent camps in the state, you should intensify surveillance and clearance operations in Yunusari, Geidam and Gujba local government areas bordering Borno State to check possible surprises by the insurgents.

“Similarly, all gaps in deployment should be filled to avoid providing opportunities to the insurgents to infiltrate the border communities.”

He pledged that the state government would continue to support the Nigerian Army and other security agencies within the limit of its resources.

Earlier, Major General Lander Saraso, the Commander, Sector 2 North East Operation Hadin Kai, explained the objectives of the occasion.

He said that the social gathering was an annual tradition of the Army.

Saraso said: “The event is meant to strengthen social relationship among officers, soldiers, their families and friends through cultural displays, musical performances and other regimental activities.

“It is also an event that is usually organised to mark the end of tedious and eventful training year and to herald the beginning of another training year.”

Saraso said the Nigerian Army would continue to be committed and responsive in discharging their constitutional duties in line with vision of the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya.