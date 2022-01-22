Buni orders investigation as armed men shot driver dead in Yobe

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe has ordered investigation into the alleged killing of a driver, Mohammed Toli, by armed men in Garin Alkali, Bade Local Government Area of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Toli was allegedly shot dead on Friday evening at a petrol station while scampering for safety, when the armed men arrived on a motorcycle.

Buni, in a statement by his Director- General Press and Media Affairs, Alhaji Mamman Mohammed, on Saturday in Damaturu, described the incident as unfortunate after a long period of return of peace in the area and the state.

“Government and the security authorities will not tolerate any act of recklessness capable of disrupting our hard earned peace.

“I, therefore, assure you that the government will properly investigate the matter and deal with it decisively.

“I also appeal to our good people of Bade Local Government Area and the entire state to remain calm and law abiding.

“We should avoid anything detrimental to our peace. You are advised to be good Muslims and take it as the will of Allah and avoid bonfire on the roads.

“May Allah (SWT) forgive the deceased of his shortcomings, grant him Aljannatur Firdaus and to his family, the fortitude to bear the loss,” the governor said.

NAN also reports that irate youths had on Saturday morning barricaded Filin Tanda area in Gashua town, protesting the arbitrary killing of Toli.

They set tires and other property ablaze and demanded justice for the deceased whom they described as a peaceful and law abiding person.

When contacted, spokesman of the Police Command in Yobe, ASP Dungus Abdulkarim, confirmed the unrest, saying police had restored law and order in the area.

He said the matter was under investigation and anyone found wanting would face the full wrath of the law.