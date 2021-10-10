Buni mourns ex-House of Reps member, Zanna Laisu

Governor Mai Mala-Buni of Yobe on Sunday commiserated with the people of the state over the passing of Alhaji Zanna Laisu, a former member of the House of Respresentatives.

Laisu, who died on Sunday, represented Gujiba, Gulani and Tarmuwa Federal Constituency between 2003 and 2007.

The governor’s condolence message is contained in a statement by his Director-General, Press and Media Affairs, Alhaji Mamman Mohammed, in Damaturu on Sunday.

Buni described the death as “shocking.”

“It is with total submission to the will of Allah that we received the sad news of the death of Alhaji Zanna Laisu, a grassroots politician, who spent most of his life serving his people.

“He was a rallying point and a source of unity to his people. He will be remembered for his selfless service and excellent representation of his people as a former public officer and politician,” he said.

The governor prayed to Almighty Allah to forgive his shortcomings and grant him eternal rest.

“May Allah admit late Zanna Laisu in Aljannatur Firdausi (Paradise), and grant his family, relations and associates the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”