Buni lied, Kwara APC crisis not yet over — Lai Mohammed’s faction

A faction of the All Progressives Congress in Kwara State led by Bashir Omolaja Bolarinwa says there is no reconciliation of the two factions in the state.

This development contradicts the claim by Governor Mai Mala Buni, Chairman, Caretaker Committee of the party, Bolarinwa said.

Ibrahim Sharafadeen, the State Publicity Secretary of the party loyal to Alhaji Lai Mohammed, the Minister of Information and Culture, stated this on Tuesday in Ilorin at a news conference.

Sharafadeen explained that the news conference was called to dispel a report credited to Buni that the crisis in the party has been resolved by the Senator Abdullahi Adamu-led reconciliation committee that visited the state recently.

He said that there was no truth in the claim as there was no reconciliation between the two opposing groups.

According to him, the said report on the purported reconciliation of the crisis was a lie.

He said: “The claim therefore by Mai Mala Buni-led committee that the protracted crisis in the Kwara APC was resolved is a lie from the pit of hell which could be likely to an offensive odour of fart from a lift.

“It might be true that the crisis in Gombe, Ogun, Osun and other states as claimed, but certainly not that of Kwara State.

“We, therefore, deem it necessary to put the records straight to guide the public not to consider the statement as prove just because it was written in Senator Adamu’s report because ‘a liar who can deceive with his tongue will not hesitate to deceive with his pen’.

“While we view such statement as an ingenious lie which can only result in the continuing ruination of the party and provide an exit clause for those anxious to leave.

“It is also proper to conclude that Governor Buni must either be under the pressure of words resulting from not knowing what to say or that he and members of his committee have been wrongly briefed by the Senator Abdullahi Adamu national reconciliation committee.

“We believe that if the chairman can make such statements without going through the hurriedly packaged report, one can only imagine how many of such lies that would be contained in the report.”

According to him, the group is at a loss as to how the chairman came to the conclusion that all the aggrieved party members in Kwara APC have been reconciled.

Sharafadeen said: “For the avoidance of doubt, what truly transpired was that when the Senator Adamu’s panel was set up, our party was notified and advised to get prepared to appear before it when it arrives Ilorin, Kwara State.

“When the committee eventually arrived in the state and began its sittings, we made presentations both in oral and written and sufficient documents submitted in support of our claims.

“We are tempted to ask Senator Adamu’s committee the terms of equity upon which the Kwara APC dispute was resolved when none of the warring factions and concerned stakeholders never sat on a round table for the purpose of reconciliation.

“How could anyone, therefore, have claimed to have successfully shaved a head in the absence of the owner?”

Sharafadeen noted that when people were ignorant, they rely on prejudice and false pride to fill the gap better occupied by knowledge and good judgment.

He said: “It is therefore important to add here that the people of Kwara are politically dynamic and more active now.

“They have won several battles in the war against enslavement and subjugation of the common meal and the history of the ‘O to ge’ struggle bears testimony to this assertion.”