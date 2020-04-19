The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, has hailed the troops of Operation Lafiya Dole for their gallantry in an encounter that led to the killing of 105 terrorists at Buni Gari in Yobe State on Saturday.

Buratai gave the commendation when he visited the troops at the Field Ambulance Logistics Base 3 Damaturu and Special Forces School in Buni Yadi on Sunday.

The visit was a follow-up to the successes recorded by the troops in neutralising many of the terrorists that attempted to attack Buni Gari Village in Gujba Local Government Area of the state on Saturday.

He visited the two soldiers who were wounded in action and other soldiers already on admission at the medical facility in Damaturu, before proceeding to the Special Forces’ School in Buni Yadi.

He was briefed on the incident by the Commander, Sector 2 OPLD, Brigadier General Lawrence Araba.

Araba informed him that the recent success was as a result of intelligence report which revealed plan by Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists to attack the village.

He said the troops swiftly intercepted and engaged the criminals in a fierce battle that led to the killing of 105 Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists as well as recovery of several equipment from the terrorists.

The Commander disclosed that the number of those terrorists that were neutralised was confirmed following exploitation operation conducted.

The exploitation, according to him, also confirmed the following items were captured from the insurgents: five AK-47 Rifles, three GPMG, one Duska Anti Aircraft Gun, one PKT Gun, while one terrorists’ gun truck was destroyed.

He added that several ammunition and ammunition links, two hand grenades, two handheld radios, two magazines with ammunition and assorted hard drugs were also recovered.

While assuring the troops of his support, Buratai charged them to double their efforts to ensure speedy defeat of terrorism in Nigeria.