Buni directs Yobe Microfinance Bank to open branches in 17 LGAs

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State has directed the state-owned Yobe Microfinance Bank to open branches in all the 17 Local Government Areas of the State.

This was contained in a statement by Buni’s Director-General, Press and Media Affairs, Alhaji Mamman Mohammed.

The directive, on Saturday, was part of measures to enhance access to banking services across the state.

Buni said lack of banks in most parts of the state had become a problem of grave concern.

The statement said: “The new cashless policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria came with lots of challenges to our people in most parts of the state due to the lack of banks.

“Most local government areas do not have financial institutions and the residents have to travel far distances with heavy risks to conduct financial transactions.

“The situation is further compounded with the new cashless policy and in spite of our plea to the commercial banks to open branches, there have been no responses.

“As a government, we have looked inward to seek for solution that would rescue our people.”

Buni reassured the commitment of his administration to support the growth of the bank.

He charged the management of the bank to prepare for the challenges that would come with the new branches, saying: “You will have our full support.”

The governor commended the bank’s management for the good performance in the last few years, saying: “There was room for more improvement.”

Buni called on the business community, civil servants and residents in the localities to patronise the bank and support it to stand the test of time.