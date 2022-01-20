Buni condoles with families of 12 accident victims

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe has condoled with families of 12 persons who died in a ghastly road accident in Buni Yadi, Gujba Local Government Area of the state.

Buni, in a statement by his Director General, Press and Media Affairs, Alhaji Mamman Mohammed in Damaturu, on Thursfay, described the incident as sad and unfortunate.

“It is with deep sorrow and regret that l received the shocking news of such huge loss of lives in one single accident.

“It is very sad and painful but we accept it as the will of Allah (SWT) who decreed it as their appointed time.

“On behalf of government and the people of Yobe , l condole with the families of the deceased persons and pray to Allah to admit them into Aljannatur Firdaus.

“We also pray to Allah to grant their families, friends and relations the fortitude to bear the sad loss of their loved ones,” he said.

Meanwhile, the governor had directed the hospital authorities in the area to provide free treatment to those who sustained injuries in the accident.

Similarly, he directed the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and the Gujba Local Government Council to support the families of the deceased.

He, however, urged all road users to avoid speeding, observe traffic laws and maintain their vehicles so that road accidents could be minimised.