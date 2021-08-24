Buni approves recruitment of 45 midwives in Yobe

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe has approved the recruitment of the 45 midwives who recently graduated from Shehu Sule College of Nursing and Midwifery, Damaturu.

Buni, in statement issued by his Director-General, Press and Media Affairs, Alhaji Mamman Mohammed, in Damaturu on Tuesday, said that the midwives would be posted to the various healthcare centres across the state.

The governor said that healthcare service delivery remained his administration’s top priority, assuring that manpower and equipment would continue to be provided, where necessary.

According to him, his administration’s goal is to make healthcare delivery accessible and affordable to the people of the state.

Buni, therefore, urged the successful midwives to be dedicated to their duties and justify the confidence reposed in them in their new areas of assignment.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Buni has, so far, completed 105 of the 178 primary healthcare centres he promised to establish in all the 178 wards in the state.