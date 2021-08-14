Bundesliga: Taiwo Awoniyi strikes in Union Berlin, Leverkusen draw

Nigeria’s Taiwo Awoniyi strike endured a draw for Union Berlin in their league opener against Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

Awoniyi gave Union a seventh-minute lead, but Leverkusen answered with a period of pressure by Moussa Diaby equalized in the 12th.

Union’s stadium was half full for Leverkusen’s visit under new regulations after a season in which fans were shut out due to coronavirus restrictions, with supporters once again milling around, drinking beer and enjoying grilled sausages and steaks before the game. A huge banner facing the field called for an end to restrictions and stadiums to be filled.

However, some Union fans whistled when Leverkusen players Nadiem Amiri and Jonathan Tah’s names were read out during the lineup announcements. Amiri was insulted by Union’s Florian Hübner in the sides’ previous meeting, when Tah made allegations of racist abuse.

Meanwhile, newly promoted teams Greuther Fürth and Bochum made losing returns to the league.

Pellegrino Matarazzo’s Stuttgart team routed Fürth 5-1, and Bochum had a player sent off in the fourth minute before losing 1-0 at Wolfsburg.