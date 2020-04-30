A decision on the return date of the Bundesliga has been delayed until next week, meaning the very earliest German football could return to action will be May 16.

The Bundesliga has been suspended since mid-March and a decision on a return date was expected to be taken this week, but that has now been delayed, according to multiple reports, dashing hopes that the game could return in Germany on May 9.

“If we should start on May 9, we are ready. If it is later we will be ready again,” Seifert told a news conference last week.

Seifert was speaking after a meeting with all first and second division clubs to finalise the health and safety measures needed so that games without spectators can be played again.

A maximum number of 213 officials will be allowed inside the stadium, in the stands and pitch-side during the games, while another 109, including security staff, will be posted outside the stadium to ensure that fans do not gather outside the grounds.

Players will be monitored by an appointed team health and safety official and will undergo regular testing.

An infection to a player will be reported to authorities who will be in charge of any other steps.

The team, however, will not be automatically quarantined.

However, government talks on Thursday should provide further clarity on the readiness of the required infrastructure for football to return.