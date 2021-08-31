Bundesliga celebrates Okocha’s goal against Kahn

Twenty eight years ago, Jay-Jay Okocha scored an unforgettable goal against the world’s best goalkeeper, Oliver Kahn, for Eintracht Frankfurt against Karlsruher. Take a look back with the Bundesliga Legend.

Okocha would later go on to play for Paris-Saint-Germain, in England’s Premier League with Bolton Wanderers, and win Olympic Gold with Nigeria. But on that August evening in 1993, he was just a season into his Frankfurt career, still 23 and somewhat under the radar.

And then that goal. Okocha danced around five players – some of them more than once – before beating Kahn in a 3-1 win.

“That goal changed my life and made me famous,” Okocha told Kicker. “Outside of Germany too, because it caused a lot of publicity.

“To be honest, I didn’t plan on holding the ball that long! But whenever I looked up to shoot I saw someone in front of me. So I kept dribbling until I saw a gap. It took longer than planned, but in the end I was overjoyed when the ball was in the net. That was the best goal of my career.”

Okocha scored 101 goals – as well as contributing 52 assists – in 492 career games at club level, and is now an ambassador as part of the official Bundesliga Legends network.