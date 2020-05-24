Striker Taiwo Awoniyi and his Mainz side suffered a 5-0 thumping to RB Leipzig in a Bundesliga tie on Sunday.

Timo Werner continued to impress in the spotlight by scoring a hat-trick for the visiting Leipzig.

Werner has been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool in recent weeks, where he would find himself managed by compatriot Jurgen Klopp.

Whether there would be a regular place in Liverpool’s famous attack straight away remains to be seen, but Werner did his credentials no harm by scoring a hat-trick against Mainz for the second time this season.

Having been the protagonist when Leipzig hammered Mainz 8-0 in the reverse fixture, Werner set off on his way to another hat-trick by opening the scoring in the 11th minute.

Goals from Yussuf Poulsen and Marcel Sabitzer – himself mentioned as a target for a Premier League club, in the shape of Tottenham Hotspur – compounded the damage to give Leipzig a 3-0 advantage at the end of a strong first half.

Werner, who had been without a goal in his last four games, then added his second goal just after the break at the end of a free-flowing team move, inspired by Kevin Kampl, to further reinforce Leipzig’s commanding position.

Kampl thought he had a goal himself soon after when firing home from the edge of the box, but the goal was disallowed due to Poulsen interfering from an offside position.

It didn’t take long for Leipzig to assert their dominance again, though, as Werner completed his treble in the 75th minute with a deft lobbed finish.

Awoniyi added bite to Mainz attack when he came in late in the second half.

He created some begging chances that were wasted.