Bullying: AYGF demands justice for late Sylvester Oromoni

The Africa Youth Growth Foundation has called on security agencies to thoroughly investigate and bring to justice the culprits in the death of a student of Dowen College, Lekki, Lagos State, Sylvester Oromoni (Jnr).

The Foundation made the call in a statement signed by its Communication Manager, Sakeenah Ahmadu, on Thursday.

Oromoni, a 12-year-old student, died on November 30 from complications of bullying meted on him by fellow students of Dowen College.

The foundation called on the Nigeria Police Force, Ministry of Education, National Human Rights Commission and other law enforcing agencies to bring the culprits of the “gruesome and dastardly act” to justice.

It said: “We commend the efforts of the Lagos State Government in shutting down Dowen College indefinitely; and the Nigerian Police in detaining three suspects according to news outlets.

“However, we emphatically affirm that much more is needed to bring justice for the family of the deceased whose bright future was cut short.”

The foundation urged Nigerians to continue to use their voices and platforms in calling for justice not only for Oromoni but also every victim of bullying in schools across the country.

It added: “AYGF stands against bullying and harassment in totality and condemns it in every form, especially in Nigerian schools.

“We hope that Nigerian schools would seize this watershed moment to reflect and going forward, create an enabling environment where transparency, moral etiquettes, safety and respect for individuals is enshrined and guaranteed.”

The foundation sympathised with the loved ones of the deceased, praying God to comfort young Sylvester’s family and friends.

The foundation appreciated Nigerians for their unwavering support and show of love at this most unfortunate period for the bereaved family.