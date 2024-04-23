Bully in Abuja school video apologises, gets ‘friendly slap’ + Videos

The student of Lead British International School, Abuja, Maryam Hassan, who bullied her schoolmate, Namtra Bwala, has apologised to her.
The apology came shortly before the closure of the school for three days was effected by parents present at a briefing.
The apology also came after a lady identified as a relative of Bwala landed what many considered a friendly slap on Hassan, who knelt down before the parents and teachers.
In a video where she apologised, Hassan said she had come to realise her folly.
She pleaded for forgiveness from Bwala, adding that she would never do such a thing again.