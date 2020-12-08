Former President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, took to Instagram in the early hours of Tuesday (today) to celebrate his wife on their 29th wedding anniversary.



Saraki, who was also the Chairman of the 8th Nigeria National Assembly, shared photos he took with his wife and thanked her for the life they have built together.

He wrote: “@ToyinSaraki: Thank you for 29 extraordinary years and 4 wonderful children. I hope that we get to celebrate countless more together! Happy Anniversary!”



Meanwhile, his wife, Toyin, also celebrated their anniversary, writing via her Instagram account.

She wrote: “Our 29th wedding anniversary today, an amazing journey through life together.

“I celebrate the many incredible years of life behind us. Happy anniversary @bukolasaraki.”