Valentine’s Day is celebrated annually in several countries as a unique moment to show love to one another.

In commemoration of the day, former Governor of Kwara State, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, shared a lovely post on his Twitter page to appreciate his wife, Toyin, for bringing him joy.

The former President of the Senate wrote: “Walking forward with you and meeting each new day that the future brings is one of my life’s greatest joys. Happy #ValentinesDay @ToyinSaraki!”

Replying to her husband’s post, Toyin hailed Saraki, noting that being with him has been a memorable experience.

She wrote: “Thank you @bukolasaraki. Each step with you brings joy, peace and a path of precious memories. Happy #ValentinesDay.”