Bukayo Saka to sign new Arsenal deal soon – Arteta

Arsenal boss, Mikel Arteta, has said that it is “a matter of time” before Bukayo Saka signs a new deal at the club.

The 20-year-old’s existing deal with the Gunners is due to expire in June 2024, and there has been a host of speculation surrounding his future in recent weeks.

Manchester City and Liverpool are both believed to be interested in signing the England international, who has made 131 appearances for Arsenal in all competitions.

However, Arteta is confident that Arsenal will soon be able to extend Saka’s contract, with the Spaniard insisting that both parties “have the same intention”.

“We will try,” Arteta told football.london. “We both have the same intention. It’s a matter of time.”

Saka excelled for Arteta’s side during the 2021-22 campaign, scoring 12 goals and registering seven assists in 43 appearances in all competitions.

The Englishman netted 11 times and provided seven assists in 38 Premier League appearances, while he has now made 97 top-flight appearances for Arsenal since debuting in 2018.

Saka was on the scoresheet on Saturday, meanwhile, as the Gunners continued their pre-season with a 2-0 victory over fellow Premier League side Everton in Maryland.

According to football.london, Arsenal views the youngster’s contract as a priority this summer, as they could be forced into a sale in the summer of 2023 if he does not pen a fresh agreement.

Arteta’s side is currently building towards the start of their 2022-23 Premier League campaign, with their league opener coming against Crystal Palace on August 5.