Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed that Bukayo Saka was forced off with a thigh problem in Sunday’s 3-0 win at Sheffield United.

Having gone four games without a win and 14 without a clean sheet before their trip to Bramall Lane, Arsenal claimed a much-needed three points as Alexandre Lacazette (2) and Gabriel Martinelli struck in a comfortable triumph.

However, Arteta witnessed two of his brightest starlets in Saka and Martinelli come off with injuries in Sheffield, although he is more concerned about the Englishman’s issue after he was pictured with ice on his thigh.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Arteta said: “Bukayo Saka, the last thing we need is another injury but he felt something in his thigh. Gabriel Martinelli twisted his ankle but he’s a tough boy.”

The Gunners are already without Kieran Tierney and David Luiz for the long-term – with the former now expected to miss the rest of the season – while Martin Odegaard, Emile Smith Rowe and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are all doubtful for Thursday’s Europa League quarter-final second leg with Slavia Prague.

Saka has scored five goals and set up three more in the 2020-21 Premier League season, but should the Gunners fail to qualify for Europe, reports have speculated that they could be willing to entertain offers for the 19-year-old this summer.