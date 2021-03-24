Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka will miss England’s first World Cup qualifier against San Marino on Thursday.

The 19-year-old has not linked up with England’s squad this week and he has remained at Arsenal to continue his recovery from a hamstring injury.

Saka played 74 minutes of Arsenal’s 3-3 draw with West Ham on Sunday but has already been ruled out of England’s opening World Cup qualifier at Wembley.

England will also face Albania and Poland during the international break and Gareth Southgate is hoping that Saka will be available for those two fixtures.

England could also be without Marcus Rashford against San Marino as the Manchester United forward is struggling with a foot injury.

The 23-year-old did not take part in Wednesday’s training session with the rest of the England squad and instead worked in the gym.

Rashford was sidelined for United’s defeat to Leicester City in the FA Cup on Sunday.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer claimed that Rashford “wasn’t close” to featuring in that game.

Rashford has also been struggling with a shoulder injury over the winter period.