Bukayo Saka reflected on a childhood dream come true as he achieved the “biggest moment” of his career with his first senior England goal on Wednesday night.

Named in Gareth Southgate’s starting lineup for the Euro 2020 warm-up friendly against Austria, Saka shone at the Riverside Stadium as the Arsenal youngster made a strong case for minutes at this summer’s tournament.

With the game goalless in the second half, Jude Bellingham won the ball to set off an England break, with Jesse Lingard – cut from the Euros squad on Tuesday – playing a ball from Harry Kane into the path of Jack Grealish.

Marcel Sabitzer just took it off the playmaker’s toe, but directed on for Saka to slot home from an acute angle.

That goal proved to be the winner, though the result was marred by a late injury to Trent Alexander-Arnold which could leave the Liverpool right-back’s Euros squad place in doubt.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live after the game, Saka said of his goal: “Probably the biggest moment of my career so far, the biggest moment was getting called up for England the first time and now to score the goal it sounds nice, it’s an amazing feeling for me.

“You dream of that as a kid, scoring for your country, coming through the age groups with England so to now do it here and score for the seniors, it’s an amazing feeling and I hope I can have this feeling many more times.

“Every game is an opportunity to grow in confidence and chemistry with my team-mates, so today is another step in the right direction.

“It’s a big honour to be named in the final squad, grateful to Gareth [Southgate], happy that I get the opportunity to represent my country in a major tournament so I’m looking forward to it a lot.”