Bukayo Saka facing scan on muscular problem

Bukayo Saka was forced off early in Arsenal’s 2-0 victory against Newcastle United this weekend, just minutes after scoring the team’s opening goal of the game.

It was clearly an injury problem, with the winger sitting down on the turf twice and holding his leg a couple of times before the substitution.

Speaking after the game, Mikel Arteta suggested Saka would likely need a scan to assess the problem.

“It was an action where he said he felt something and wasn’t comfortable to continue,” Arteta said.

“We’ll have to assess him tomorrow and probably scan him and see if there’s any injury there.”

Although the Arsenal manager didn’t seem to know too much about the exact nature of the injury, he did suggest it was muscular.

“Yeah, he (Saka) felt something muscular, and let’s see what it is,” he added.

It would obviously be a blow to lose Saka for any serious length of time, particularly as we move into a busy December.

Arsenal do at least have a couple of options for now, with Gabriel Martinelli scoring off the bench on Saturday and Nicolas Pepe waiting for a chance.

If Saka is out beyond December, that’s when it really becomes a problem, with Pepe heading off to AFCON as well.

But there’s no suggestion of that just yet. For now, it seems like Saka is feeling optimistic, tweeting out that the match was the “perfect way to start the weekend”.