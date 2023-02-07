BUK holds collapsed 36th, 37th Convocations 

Bayero University, Kano, held its 36th and 37th combined convocation Tuesday with 285 graduates bagging First Class degrees

The Vice-Chancellor¸ Prof. Sagir Abbas, said at the ceremony that a total of 2, 807 students graduated from the 2018/2019 session, while 2, 841 graduated from the 2019/2020 session from the varsity’s 16 Faculties.

He said 8,777 post-graduate students comprising 3,671 for 2018/2019 session and 5,106 for the 2019/2020 session emerged from the School of Postgraduate Studies and the Dangote Business School.

He added that 359 postgraduate students would receive PhDs; 5,936 would receive Master’s Degrees, while Postgraduate Diplomas would be conferred on 2,484 candidates.

Abbas said the University had good reasons to celebrate in view of its monumental success records.

According to him, the university is a globally top-ranked institution with commitment to education, research and community services in the 21st century.

He added that the University’s vision was to transform from a basically teaching-based university to a research-based one.

He asserted that the university emerged the 11th best university in Nigeria in the February 2022 ranking released by Webometrics.

The Vice-Chancellor called on graduating students to use the knowledge and skills acquired from the university to improve themselves and their societies.

“I entreat you to be worthy ambassadors of BUK and endeavour to give your best in the development of your community and the nation.

“Do remember BUK wherever you may be for providing you with the necessary knowledge and skills to build a career thereby contributing to societal development,’’ Abbas admonished.