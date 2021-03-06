The Governing Council of the Bayero University Kano has approved the appointment of three Deputy Vice Chancellors following nomination by the Institution’s Senate.

This was announced in a statement by Malam Jamil Salim for the Registrar, and issued to newsmen on Saturday in Kano by Lamara Garba, the spokesperson for the university.

The statement listed the new appointees as former Provost College of Natural and Pharmaceutical Sciences, Prof. Sani Muhammad, as DVC (Academics); Prof. Mahmoud Umar as DVC (Management Services); and Prof. Abdullahi Sule-Kano as DVC (Research and Development).

According to the statement, the appointment followed a recommendation by the Senate to the Council in accordance with Decree 11 of 1993.

It explained that the appointments were for a period of two years from March 1 2021 to February 28, 2023.

“Following the outcome of the selection exercise carried out by the Senate at its 384 meeting held on Wednesday, Feb. 24, I am pleased to write and inform you that the Governing Council at a special meeting approved the appointments,” it stated.

While congratulating the new DVCs for the well deserved appointments, the Registrar prayed for their successful tenure in office.