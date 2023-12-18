BUK Alumni Association elects new executives

The Bayero University Kano Alumni Association has elected Alhaji Shuaibu Idris, as the President of the body for the next two years.

The newly-elected National Publicity Secretary of BUKAA, Mukhtar Zubairu Sirajo, made this known.

In a statement on Monday, Sirajo said the election that produced the new executives was conducted at the close of 2023 Annual General Meeting and Convention of the association on December 16, 2023.

The members also elected Aare Akinwumi Akinyemi as Vice President I and Ahmed Abdulkadir Firdaus as Vice President II.

In his acceptance speech, Idris pledged to resuscitate BUKAA and position it as a veritable organisation for the advancement of all members and the rapid development of the University.

The election also produced Alhaji Salisu Indabawa as Secretary General and Ma’aruf Zakariya as Assistant Secretary I.

The positions of Assistant Secretary General II went to Mairo D. Suleiman, while the post of Financial Secretary was won by Safiya Stephanie Musa.

Ambassador Adamu Babangida clinched the position of Internal Auditor, while the post of Treasurer went to Lawal Ali Gujungu.

Other elected officials include Mustapha A. Dawaki (Social Welfare), Saidu Tudunwada (Legal Adviser) and Mukhtar Zubairu Sirajo (National Publicity Secretary).

The election also produced Ex-Officio members of the National Executive Committee.

These are Dr. Bala Muhammad, Ex-Officio, North West; Alhaji Ibrahim Idris Danisan Fika, Ex-Officio, North East; Aliyu Emu Yusuf, Ex-Officio, North Central; Joseph Adewale Rannaiye, Ex-Officio, South West; Olorogun Oyibo Adejero Mohammed, Ex-Officio, South West; and Lawrence Juwah Olorogun Oyibo Adejero Mohammed, Ex-Officio, South South; while Lawrence Juwah is Ex-Officio South East.