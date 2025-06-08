Building intimacy beyond the bedroom, by Jacob Iroko

When most people hear the word intimacy, they immediately think of physical closeness: touch, sex, romantic gestures. But intimacy is far more profound than what happens between the sheets. True intimacy reaches into the emotional, spiritual, and mental spaces of our lives. It’s in the conversations, the quiet understanding, the shared values, and the journey of being known deeply—and still loved.

Understanding these deeper dimensions of intimacy is essential for building a relationship that can stand the tests of time, change, and challenge.

What is intimacy really?

At its core, intimacy is about closeness and connection. It’s the ability to be fully seen, known, and accepted by another person. Physical intimacy is just one layer—emotional, spiritual, and mental intimacy are the bedrock of healthy, fulfilling relationships.

Let’s unpack these core layers of intimacy:

Emotional Intimacy: The Heart of Connection

What it is: The ability to share your thoughts, feelings, fears, and dreams with your partner without fear of judgement. It’s built on empathy, vulnerability, and presence.

How to build it:

· Active Listening – Be fully present.

· Vulnerability – Share your truth.

· Empathy – Validate feelings, not just facts.

· Support and Encouragement – Show up when it matters.

· Quality Time – Connect deeply without distractions.

· Appreciation and Affirmation – Speak life into each other.

· Open Communication – Say the hard things with love.

· Emotional Safety – Be a safe space for each other.

Why it matters:

· Deepens trust and emotional security

· Helps resolve conflict with compassion

· Reduces isolation and disconnection

· Strengthens love beyond the physical.

Spiritual Intimacy: A Soulful Bond

What it is: The connection you build when you share beliefs, values, and purpose. It’s the journey of growing together in the things that give life meaning.

How to build it:

· Shared Values – Talk about what truly matters

· Spiritual Practices – Pray, meditate, reflect together

· Meaning-Making – Explore life’s big questions

· Mutual Support – Encourage each other’s spiritual growth

· Respect Differences – Honour each other’s path.

Why it matters:

· Creates a deep sense of unity and direction

· Helps navigate crisis with shared faith and values

· Brings peace and purpose into the relationship

· Encourages mutual growth and resilience.

Up next in Part 2… We’ll dive into how these layers connect, and what to do when intimacy outside the bedroom feels difficult to build. You’ll also get practical steps, reflection scriptures, and a powerful prayer to anchor your relationship in deeper connection.

Watch your inbox for Part 2: The Meeting of Minds + Building a Deeper Love.

