Building housing restaurant collapses in Lagos, many feared dead

A tragic incident occurred on Saturday morning as a building housing a local restaurant known as Equal Right collapsed on Oremeta Street in the Ojodu-Berger area of Lagos State, leaving many feared dead.

According to eyewitnesses, the structure came crashing down around 8 am, catching occupants by surprise.

Also Read

Emergency response teams and local residents have since launched search and rescue efforts, attempting to pull survivors from the rubble.

As of the time of filing this report, the exact number of casualties remains unclear, but fears are growing that several lives may have been lost in the disaster.

Post Views: 21