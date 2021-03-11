A bill seeking compulsory insurance of public buildings and buildings under construction scaled second reading on the floor of the Senate on Wednesday.

The Insurance Act (Amendment) Bill, 2021 was sponsored by Senator Ibikunle Oyelaja Amosun (Ogun-Central).

The bill, when passed by the National Assembly and assented into law by President Muhammadu Buhari, would, among others, make it mandatory for victims of building collapse to be compensated by insurance companies.

Leading debate on the bill, Amosun said: “The need for the amendment of this Bill was necessitated by the prevalence of collapsed buildings in many Nigerian cities which has led to unquantifiable loss of lives and property as well as permanent disability.

“There has been an increase in the cases of collapsed buildings in the country, most especially in the last 10 years.”

He recalled that a three-storey residential/school building on Massey Street, Ita Faaji area of Lagos Island, Lagos State in March 2019,resulted in the loss of 20 lives with 43 injured, while another under construction located at 9, Ezenwa Street, Onitsha, Anambra State left no fewer than six persons dead.

According to the lawmaker, the Lekki building collapse which occurred in March 2016 in Lagos State resulted in the killing no fewer than 34 persons and injuring several others, while a six-storey guest house belonging to a church in the Ikotun area of Lagos State in September 2014 collapsed, trapping about 300 people, out of which over 100 were said to have lost their lives.

Amosun recounted several others across the country, adding: “These cases and several others, too numerous to mention, are considered as some of the worst incidences of collapsed building in Nigeria, in recent times.

“The need to checkmate the rising cases prompted the urgent need to amend the insurance Act.

“Mr. President, distinguished colleagues, this bill is proposed to ensure compliance with the compulsory insurance of public buildings and buildings under construction by relevant stakeholders in Nigeria, thereby addressing the limitations of the current law particularly in respect of inadequate penalty against any persons, group of persons or entity liable for building collapse and non-existing provision on the minimum sum to be insured for a building under construction.

“The bill seeks in a nutshell to address the following: Provide security as a remedy for victims of collapsed buildings; fill the gap in the failure to provide for limit of liability in respect of third party liability in compulsory insurance of public buildings under construction; provide adequate penalty provisions in line with current socio-economic realities for contravention of the law; and restore the glory of the insurance industry which is characterized by gaps in addressing the multiple risks in the construction industry.”

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, referred the bill, after it scaled second reading, to the Committee on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions for further legislative work.

The Committee, which is Chaired by Senator Uba Sani (APC, Kaduna Central), is expected to report back in four weeks.