Building Collapse: Lagos unveils certification for artisans in construction

In a decisive step towards stemming the spate of building collapse, the Lagos State Materials Testing Laboratory (LSMTL) has launched a new certification and training programme for artisans in the construction industry.

The initiative, known as the Certified Structural Integrated Programme, was unveiled at a stakeholders’ forum held in Ese-Offin and Badagry, where block moulders, bricklayers, concrete mixers, steel fabricators and welders converged to pledge support for safer construction practices.

In a statement on Thursday by the Lagos Government, General Manager of LSMTL, Olayinka Abdul, said the programme aimed at safeguarding buildings by ensuring that all construction materials are Certified Fit-For-Purpose

“Without artisans, there is no construction. But with you, we have the power to ensure every construction is safe, sound, and secure.

“We need to earnestly curb episodes of collapse in high-water-prone communities, and we do not want such in your community. It ends today,” he said.

Represented by the Director of Administration and Human Resources, Mr. Abayomi Adewunmi, the General Manager traced past building failures to substandard materials such as weak blocks, poor steel reinforcements, and concrete that failed to achieve the required strength.

Highlighting the shift from Enforcement to Empowerment, Engr. Abdul assured artisans of continuous collaboration, periodic training, and the development of a certified directory.

This directory will list approved Block Moulders, Concrete Mixers, and Steel Fabricators, and developers will be officially directed to patronise only those listed.

Also Read

“This is not just about enforcement; it is about partnership and empowerment. Together, we can forge an unbreakable alliance that makes Lagos a model for building safety and integrity,” Abdul added.

Technical experts at the forum highlighted the scientific backing for the initiative. Director of the Soil and Geotechnics Unit, Engr. Abimbola Adebayo, stressed the need for mandatory soil tests before construction.

Similarly, Kayode Akinfeleye of the Technical Services Department advised builders to ensure architectural drawings are obtained and preserved, describing them as “a core requirement in the Lagos building process.”

Artisan guild leaders welcomed the initiative. Chairman of the National Association of Block Moulders of Nigeria, Alhaji Fabiyi Oyeleke, described frequent collapses as “disheartening” and commended the forum as a step in the right direction.

On his part, Chairman of the Lagos State Bricklayers Association, Mr. Fashina Aro, noted the peculiarities of Lagos’s swampy terrain and urged all stakeholders to ensure materials and soil tests are completed before bricklayers commence work on any site.