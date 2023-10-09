Building Collapse: HEDA urges Sanwo-Olu to probe reinstatement of LASBCA Staff

The Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre) has voiced deep concerns over what it described as the recent and unjustified reinstatement of staff from the Lagos State Building Control Agency who were previously dismissed following the tragic incident of a collapsed six-storey building within Lekki Gardens Estate at Ikate Elegushi, Lekki in March 2016.

The accountability group on Sunday urged Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to investigate this for necessary action.

The demand by HEDA was contained in a letter signed by its Chairman, Olanrewaju Suraju, addressed to Sanwo-Olu, titled: “Unjustified Reinstatement of Dismissed LASBCA Staff Over Building Collapse: Urgent Need to Revisit the Case.”

In the letter, the human rights group expressed astonishment at the dismissed LASBCA officials’ reabsorption into the service through a judicial process that remains inconclusive.

It emphasised that justice should not be compromised and the continuity of sound government policies must be maintained, as government is a continuum.

Recalling the tragic incident of a collapsed six-storey building within Lekki Gardens Estate at Ikate Elegushi, Lekki on March 8, 2016, resulting in the loss of 35 lives and injuries to 16 individuals, HEDA highlighted the decisive action taken by the then Governor Akinwunmi Ambode.

The former Governor announced the dismissal of the General Manager of LASBCA, Engr. Adeigbe Olushola; Head of Inspection and Quality Control in the Agency, Adeoye Thomas Adeyemi; Zonal District Officer in the Agency, Dosunmu Gbadebo; and mandatorily retired the Zonal Head of Eti-Osa West of the Agency, Akinde Adenike Sherifat.

This action was taken following their indictment for negligence, classified as misconduct under the Public Service Rule 040401.

HEDA expressed its shock and dismay that these dismissed LASBCA officials have been reinstated into the service and returned to their offices in the face of this indictment, even though the judicial process remained unresolved.

While the organisation acknowledged the judiciary as a distinct arm of the government with decisions that cannot be overturned by the executive, it insists that the government must ensure public confidence is maintained by ensuring those indicted are made to pay for their offences and not allowed to sustain their negligence and compromise against public interest.

Citing an alarming record of over 111 building collapses in Lagos State since the Lekki Gardens incident, resulting in 193 fatalities and 250 injuries, including children, HEDA emphasised the gravity of the issue.

The organisation urged the Lagos State Government to act without sentiment and preserve the rule of law while cleansing the system.

HEDA appealed to Governor Sanwo-Olu to urgently investigate the reinstatement of the dismissed LASBCA officials, assuming their reinstatement was mandated by a court order.

The organisation also suggested that in the interest of equity and justice, the Lagos State Government should redeploy these officials to other Ministries, Departments or Agencies unrelated to building control in the state.