Building collapse: Death toll rises to two

The death toll in a three-storey building that collapsed under construction in Lagos Island has risen to two.

The Zonal Coordinator, Southwest National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Ibrahim Farinloye, disclosed this to newsmen on Saturday.

The total figure now is three rescued alive, while two dead persons were recovered

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the building, which is located at Freeman Road, Lagos Island, collapsed during a torrential downpour in Lagos.

Rescue operation is ongoing.