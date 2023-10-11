Building collapse: Dangote Cement urges builders to use quality materials

Group Managing Director, Dangote Cement Plc, Arvind Pathak has tasked professional builders in the country to prioritize the use of quality materials in building projects as a potent means of checking the incidence of building collapse.

Pathak gave the charge at the opening of the 32nd Lagos Builders Conference of the Nigerian Institute of Building themed: Safe and Sustainable Building Production Management in Nigeria, which held in Lagos.

The Dangote Cement boss who was represented by the Company’s National Sales Director, Funmi Sanni enjoined the professional builders to be bothered about the menace of building collapse on their profession and insist on the use of quality materials by associated artisans who work closely with them.

Sanni urged the participants to take the issue of quality building materials serious and always insist on quality so as not to dent the reputation of the building Institute which is one of the most respected institutes in the country.

The Sales Director said everybody is a builder and everyone knows that once the foundation of any structure is not solid, it will give way with time, “we are all builders, if you are not building a house, you are building a family, you are building a career. When you are building a family and one of the partners cheats, then there will be problem and it’s a matter of time before the family will collapse if care is not taken. Same thing with structures, once you begin to deploy inferior materials to make money for yourself, surely the structure will give way.”

According to her, “because of the different needs of our consumers, we also produce various product range tailored to meet the specific needs. We have products created for each stage of the building process and different construction needs. We have BlocMaster for foundations and casting of concrete, we have Falcon for making of blocks, laying of blocks, plastering/rendering, tiling and we have 3X, the premium products of choice.

Sanni said the management of Dangote Cement is of the firm belief that compliance with the stipulated standards is vital to safe and sustainable building as it eliminates to a great extent the likelihood of building collapse and therefore, production of materials employed in building must meet acceptable standards.

“If defective materials are used in building, such structures will not be safe and sustainable. The theme of your conference, Safe and Sustainable Building Production Management in Nigeria is apt for us in Dangote Cement, as we are a leading player in the nation’s building sector. The quest for safe and sustainable building in Nigeria is the driving force behind Dangote Cement’s provision of best quality products to builders and end users of cement.”

In his opening speech, Chairman of the Lagos State Chapter of the Nigerian Institute of Building, Builder Lucky Isename said the construction industry plays a vital role in the development and growth of a nation and that it is imperative that the builders focus on the speed and efficiency of the construction industry and also the safety and sustainability of the built environment.

According to him, Nigeria just like other nations has witnessed a rapid increase of urbanization and population growth which has led to a surge in construction activities across the country. He noted that much as the development is a positive sign of progress, it also poses significant challenges in terms of ensuring safety and sustainable building practices.

Builder Isename pointed out that the safety of the citizens must be the top priority but unfortunately the country has witnessed numerous incidents of building collapse, resulting in loss of lives and properties with the tragic events usually attributed to poor construction activities, inadequate supervision and the use of substandard materials.

“It is therefore our collective responsibility to address these issues and implement stringent safety measures to prevent further disaster from occurring. Sustainability is another crucial aspect that we must consider when it comes to building production management”, he admonished.

Also speaking after being given an award by the Institute, Lagos State Commissioner for Physical Planning, Dr. Olumide Olayinka urged his colleagues in the profession to be very circumspect when considering designs for building from the clients.

According to him, some of the designs may be defective and that it would take a very meticulous builder to discover and help out to correct the defect for a better structure, saying that is one of the ways the builders can help sanitize the construction industry.