Buhari’s visit: Adamawa CP deploys tactical, operational assets

In an effort to sustain the existing public order and public safety in the state, the Commissioner of Police, Adamawa State, Aliyu Adamu Alhaji, has ordered the deployment of additional operational assets, including Police Surveillance and Operational teams, Police Mobile Force (PMF), Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU), and Crowd/Traffic Control Units.

The state command’s spokesman, DSP Suleiman Nguroje, explained in a statement that the teams are to carry out covert surveillance as well as confidence-building patrols within the state, in conjunction with sister security agents.

“The CP is assuring the good people of Adamawa that the synergy among all security agencies will be put into play and that the police command is committed to working with other patriotic stakeholders toward ensuring public order in the state before, during and after the visit of Mr President,” Nguroje said.

Meanwhile, the CP is already on ground to coordinate the security deployment and ensure the president’s visit is hitch-free.

He called on members of the public to coordinate themselves and cooperate with the security agents in the course of discharging their constitutional duties.