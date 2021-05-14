The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission has declared wanted the son-in-law of President Muhammadu Buhari, Gimba Yau Kumo, over an alleged $65 million fraud.

This was contained in a Notice published by the anti-graft agency on Thursday.

The spokesperson of the ICPC, Azuka Ogugua, said Kumo was declared wanted alongside Tarry Rufus and Bola Ogunsola over alleged misappropriation and dispersion of national housing funds.

Kumo, a former Managing Director of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria, married Fatima, President Buhari’s daughter, in 2016 in Daura, Katsina State.

The Notice by the ICPC said: The persons whose pictures appear above, Mr. Tarry Rufus, Mr. Gimba Yau Kumo and Mr. Bola Ogunsola, are hereby declared WANTED by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) in connection with issues bordering on misappropriation of National Housing Funds and diversion of the sum of Sixty Five Million dollars ($65,000,000).

“Anyone who has useful information on their whereabouts should report to ICPC Headquarters Abuja, any of the ICPC State Offices or the nearest police station.”