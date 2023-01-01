Buhari’s seven-year presidency has been hell on earth for Nigerians – Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has described the seven and a half years of President Muhammadu Buhari’s leadership as a hell on earth for all Nigerians.

Obasanjo made the call Sunday in an open letter with the title: “My Appeal To All Nigerians Particularly Young Nigerians” written by him and made public Sunday.

He said, “The last seven and a half years have no doubt been eventful and stressful years for many Nigerians. We have moved from frying pan to fire and from mountain top to the valley. Our leaders have done their best, but their best had turned out to be not the best for Nigeria and Nigerians at home and abroad. For most Nigerians, it was hell on earth.

“Those of us who are alive should thank God for His mercies, brace ourselves for the remaining few months of this administration and pray and work very hard for an immediate better future – future of liberation, restoration and great hope and expectation.”