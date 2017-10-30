Buhari’s second term? Don’t ask me – Tinubu

A national leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Monday said newsmen should not discuss the issue of the reelection of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019 with him.

Buhari and Tinubu both belong to the APC.

Speaking with State House correspondents after his meeting with Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Tinubu refused to answer a direct question on the clamour by several groups for Buhari to seek reelection in 2019.

He said: “Don’t discuss that one with me.”