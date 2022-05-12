Buhari’s Media Aide resigns to contest House of Reps seat

The Personal Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on New Media and Digital Communications, Bashir Ahmad, has resigned his appointment.

Indications to this emerged on Wednesday when the Media Aide changed his designation on his Twitter handle.

This came hours after President Buhari on Wednesday directed his aides, including members of the Federal Executive Council, seeking to vie for elective positions to resign latest May 16, 2022.

It will be recalled that Ahmad had picked the All Progressives Congress Expression of Interest and Nomination forms to represent Gaya, Ajingi and Albasu Federal Constituency.

On Wednesday, Ahmad changed his designation on Twitter as: “Personal Assistant on New Media to @MBuhari, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” to: “Digital Communication Enthusiast.”