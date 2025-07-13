Buhari’s life defined by patriotism, discipline – Atiku

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has expressed sadness over the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a statement he personally signed on Sunday in Abuja, Atiku described Buhari as a man whose life was defined by “unflinching patriotism, stoic discipline, and a lifelong commitment to the sovereignty and unity of Nigeria”.

He added that Buhari was not just a former Head of State, but also a symbol of Nigeria’s resilience.

“From the battlefield to the corridors of power, he served with the kind of austere conviction and firm belief in duty that marked him as a soldier of principle and a leader of formidable will.

“His death is not just a loss to his immediate family and the people of Daura, it is a profound national tragedy.

“Nigeria has lost a statesman who bore the burdens of leadership in both turbulent and triumphant times and whose legacy will be remembered for generations to come,” he said.

Atiku condoled with the family of Buhari, and prayed God to grant them the strength and comfort in this time of grief.

“To the people of Katsina State and the entire nation, I mourn with you. May we all take solace in the knowledge that he gave his life to the service of Nigeria and never wavered in his belief in her promise.

“May Allah, the Most Merciful, forgive his shortcomings and grant him eternal rest in Aljannah Firdaus,” he said.

