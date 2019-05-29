The Peoples Democratic Party says President Muhammadu Buhari’s resort to blame game and false performance claims in his media interview has further confirmed that the last four years of his Administration smacks of failure and incompetence.

The party also indicted President Buhari for not using his “orchestrated” interview to give account for the trillions stolen under his watch in the last four years.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party stated: “The PDP notes that it was an internationally accepted position that all critical sectors in our country performed abysmally in the last four years because of the incompetence of President Buhari’s administration, adding that it was unfortunate that instead of accepting responsibility for the failures of his administration, Mr. President is looking for scapegoats where there are none.

“It is for this reason that the PDP presented a presidential candidate and deputy with strong knowledge of the economy and social order in order to rescue our nation from the dire straits into which she had been thrown due to poor leadership in the last four years.

“The PDP also observes that President Buhari’s diatribe against the National Assembly and its elected leadership further confirms his disdain for constitutional democracy, rule of law and the Principle of Separation of powers as entrenched in our constitution.

“Mr President’s personal attacks on the Senate President, Bukola Saraki and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, were totally uncalled for and speak volumes on his disposition about democracy.

“Moreover, President Buhari should end his showboating on the war against corruption. He must admit that he failed because his administration, which swims in ocean of corruption, cannot fight corruption. This is an administration which thrives in concealment; under which over N14 trillion belonging to Nigerians have been frittered by officials, who have not been investigated or prosecuted.”

The party said President Buhari also failed as a Commander-in-Chief and lamented the escalation of insurgency, bloodletting, kidnapping and other forms of violent acts in various parts of our nation under his administration.

It added: “Furthermore, it is disappointing that Mr. President has no soothing words for millions of compatriots who have been subjected to the worst form of economic and social misery under his incompetent and corrupt administration.”

The party however urged Nigerians not to despair but continue in their determination and prayers to retrieve the stolen presidential mandate at the tribunal “so that our nation can have a purposeful government that will be truly alive to its responsibility to the people.”