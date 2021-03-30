The Peoples Democratic Party has excoriated President Muhammadu Buhari over his routine overseas medical checkup, describing it as a direct indictment on his presidency and a proof of its failure to fix the nation’s healthcare system.

In a statement by Kola Ologbondiyan, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, and series of tweets on Tweeter on Tuesday, the party said it is worrisome that under Buhari, even the hitherto highly rated State House Clinic has become so moribund that it cannot provide a simple medical checkup service for the president.

“While the PDP has nothing against where any person, including President Buhari, seeks his or her medical services, our party is worried that the Buhari Presidency is taking no decisive steps to fix our health care system, ostensibly because Mr. President can afford overseas medical treatment at tax payers’ expense,” it said.

The party said it is disturbed that while President Buhari jets out for medical treatment in well-equipped hospitals abroad, the nation’s hospitals and medical personnel are in very sorry situation while millions of Nigerians suffer, with many dying on daily basis from conditions that have simple medical solutions.

“It is indeed heartrending that Nigerians are suffering this huge misfortune of having this highly insensitive, incompetent and corrupt leadership of very selfish individuals who do not care about the welfare of other citizens,” it said.

It expressed pains that all the institutions, policies and programmes established by the PDP, which hitherto ensured access to affordable healthcare for Nigerians have been wrecked by the Buhari administration.

The PDP therefore called on President Buhari to show leadership by reflecting on the fact that millions of Nigerians cannot afford overseas treatment and have become despondent by his failure to take decisive steps to address national healthcare needs.

“President Buhari must know that his duty as President is not only for his personal needs but more importantly for the needs of the generality of Nigerians,” it said.