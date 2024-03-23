Buhari’s ex-photographer loses wife, former president condoles him  

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his deepest condolences to the family of his former official photographer, Sunday Aghaeze whose wife, Mabel died.

She was buried on Friday.

In a message to the Aghaezes at the funeral, the former President said he was shocked by the news of the demise of the brilliant chartered accountant who was upwardly mobile in the public service.

He added that the family had lost a pillar of support, a peaceful and loving mother.

He urged Aghaeze and the children to take solace in the good name and solid reputation that the deceased left behind, and to thank God for giving them Mabel for the period He allowed.

May her soul Rest in Peace, he prayed.