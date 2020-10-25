Ever since the shooting at the Lekki Toll gate, hoodlums have continued to loot several warehouses where the COVID19 palliatives donated by CACOVID were stored.

Several videos showing hoodlums breaking into warehouses and carting away COVID-19 palliatives have gone viral on the internet.

Nigerians across the country have expressed their disbelief as the palliatives meant for the less privileged Nigerians were stored in warehouses rather than distributed.

The palliatives looting generated a lot of reactions from Nigerians who took to social media to blast the various state governments for keeping the items when they were supposed to have immediately distributed them.

Filmmaker, Masurah Isah, shared a post on her Instagram page where she pointed out that the discovery of the palliatives shows that President Muhammadu Buhari is not the problem of Nigeria.

The post reads: “Now people confirmed the Buhari distributed enough palliatives nationwide.

“It is clear that Buhari is not the problem.”

Not long after the post by Isah, Buhari’s daughter, Zahra Buhari-Indimi, reposted it on her Instagram story.