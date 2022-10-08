Buhari’s condoles Chief Ogbulafor’s family over ex-PDP National Chair’s death  

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent condolences to the family of Chief Vincent Ogbulafor, former Chairman of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) who passed on Friday at age 73.

The President in a State House press statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu commiserated with leaders and members of the PDP, the Olokoro Royal family in Umuahia, Government and people of Abia State over the loss of the former National Secretary of the party.

President Buhari believed the former National Chairman will be remembered for his role in the nation’s democratic growth.

The President commended the zeal of the Prince of Olokoro in sustaining the unity and progress of the country.

President Buhari prayed that God will accept the soul of the departed and comfort his family.