Buhari’s burial: FG constitutes committee, announces arrangements

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, says President Bola Tinubu has constituted an Inter-Ministerial Committee to oversee the state burial of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Idris disclosed this on Monday in Abuja during a media briefing on the burial arrangements.

According to him, the committee is expected to work closely with the Katsina State Government and the family of the late President.

“The committee is chaired by Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. George Akume.

“Members include, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Minister of Defence, Minister of Information and National Orientation and Minister of Works.

“Others are Minister of Interior, Minister of FCT, Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy and National Security Adviser.

“More so, in the committee, we have Special Adviser to the President on Policy and Coordination, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Political and other Matters, Inspector General of Police, Director-General, Department of State Services and Chief of Defence Staff.

“The Office of the Permanent Secretary, General Services Office (GSO), will serve as the Secretariat to the committee,” Idris said.

The minister of information explained that 25 members of the Federal Executive Council had been directed to travel to Katsina to participate in the full schedule of the burial rites and stay for the Third-Day Prayers in Daura on Wednesday.

“As we prepare to bid farewell to one of Nigeria’s foremost statesmen, the federal government urges all Nigerians to join in prayers and reflection for the repose of the soul of our former leader”.

Idris hinted that the Special Federal Executive Council (FEC) Meeting, earlier scheduled for Tuesday, has been rescheduled to Friday.

He reiterated that Tinubu had already declared seven days of national mourning which began on Sunday, adding that during the period, the national flag would fly at half-mast across the country.

“All state governments and the private sector are hereby directed to comply accordingly. In addition, the president has declared Tuesday a public holiday.

“Meanwhile, a high-level federal government delegation, led by the Vice-President, Sen. Kashim Shettima, is currently in London to conclude documentation and logistical arrangements for the repatriation of the former president’s remains.

“The remains of the former president are expected to arrive in Katsina by 12 noon on Tuesday, July; and upon arrival in Katsina, a brief military ceremony will be held at the airport,” Idris said.

He further explained that Tinubu would personally receive the remains of Buhari in Katsina.

He added that the remains would thereafter proceed to Daura, where the Jana’iza (funeral prayer) would take place, followed by interment at the late president’s residence.

Idris also stated that Tinubu had directed that a condolence register be opened in all federal ministries, departments, and agencies.

“Additional register will be opened at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre in Abuja, as well as at Nigerian Embassies and Missions abroad.

“Tinubu will continue to receive messages of sympathy from Heads of State and Governments around the world, reflecting the global stature and legacy of the late president Buhari,” Idris said.

