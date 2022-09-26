Buhari’s ally Rotimi Fasakin is dead

Rotimi Fasakin, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress and ally of President Muhammadu Buhari is dead.

Fasakin reportedly passed away on Saturday in London, United Kingdom.

The deceased was the spokesman for the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC).

The CPC later merged with the Action Congress of Nigeria and All Nigeria Peoples Party to form the APC.

He also served as a member of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Organisation and was the immediate Executive Director, Operation of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA).

He was said to be studying Law at the University of Buckingham in London and billed to graduate in December 2022.

His close ally, Eyitayo Ajayi also confirmed his death on his Facebook page on Sunday.

“I lost my brother Engr Rotimi Fashakin last night. I pray God to give the family the fortitude to bear the loss,” he wrote.