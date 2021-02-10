An aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, Bashir Ahmad, has reacted to the alleged defection of the former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, to the ruling All Progressives Congress as stated by the Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello.

In 2019, Fani-Kayode who dumped the APC for the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party, had described the party as “a filthy, rat-infested sinking ship.”

The former Minister, who was rumoured to have secretly joined the party at the time, issued a statement on Twitter where he mocked the APC, describing it as the “Almajiri Peoples Congress.”

He said, “The suggestion that I joined the APC is false and insulting. Those that are peddling this fake news should bury their heads in shame. With what we have witnessed I would rather die than join a filthy, rat-infested sinking ship like the Almajiri Peoples Congress (APC).

“Those that claim that I have joined them and seek to link my good name to such a bloodthirsty, blood-lusting, accursed political association of Boko Haramists, Fulani herdsmen, genocidal maniacs, ethnic cleansers, mass murderers, ethnic supremacists, religious bigots, cow-lovers and corrupt treasury looters that have brought nothing but death, division, misery, poverty, incompetence, shame and destruction to our nation and our people will burn in hell forever!

He added, “I am committed to opposing the APC and those that are in their ranks for the rest of my natural life and I will never join them no matter what! They are nothing but darkness whilst I stand for the light of God and truth. There can be no fellowship between light and darkness.”

A year and some months later, Fani-Kayode’s defection to the APC was confirmed by Governor Bello after both men had a meeting on Monday with the National Chairman of the party, Governor Mai Buni of Yobe State.

Bello said, “Our brother and friend, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has joined our party in good faith. He’s joining our party to add his own positive energy and make contribution into ensuring that APC is a party to beat.”

“Remember that Chief Femi Fani-Kayode was a foundation member of this great party. Due to misunderstanding, he decided to port elsewhere, now he has decided to join our party, approached me, and by the mandate given to me by the party, I must not segregate or discriminate against any individual.”

In reaction, Presidential aide Ahmad tweeted, “If I were him, I would never even think of joining the Almajiri People Congress.”

In another tweet, he wrote, “They said he is now considering to join the POLITICAL WING OF BOKO HARAM, I do hope he’s successfully completed the required training, so he could be decorated as one of the great commanders of the wing. And when successfully joined, he will be one of the recognized ‘murderers’.”

Ahmad said this in response to a 2014 tweet by Fani-Kayode where he said, “The APC is the political wing of Boko Haram and Boko Haram is the military wing of the APC. Say NO to the Haramite murderers and barbarians.”