Buhari’s aide lauds Super Eagles, urges Nigerians to be peace advocate

A Special Assistant to the President on Political Affairs in the Office of the Vice President, Malam Gambo Manzo, has lauded Nigerians who have consistently promoted peace in the country, citing the current Super Eagles squad as an example.

Manzo, in a statement issued Thursday in Abuja by his Technical Assistant on Media and Communication; Timothy Nwachukwu particularly commended the diligence of the national football team, the Super Eagles.

He acknowledged that the Super Eagles are using the instrumentality of sports to bring peace, cohesion and unity among Nigerians, noting that peace is the greatest asset of man.

He noted that Nigeria as a nation has continued to experience its fair share of challenges to peace and overheating of the polity by unpatriotic individuals, especially some opposition politicians.

Manzo alleged that the desire of such individuals was to instigate Nigerians against the President Muhammadu Buhari administration through their provocative and divisive speeches and actions.

He, however, confirmed that the Buhari-led Federal Government was not unaware of the painstaking efforts of individuals, groups and organizations who were working tirelessly and passionately for the peace, unity and political stability of the country.

He assured that despite the county’s challenges, the administration was working hard to end the development challenges that had bedeviled the nation over the years, including economic, political and social crises.

He listed other challenges facing the country to include a decline in standard of education, moral and infrastructural decay and cultural crisis.

This, he said, was predicated on the fact that traditional values in the people’s cultures had been heavily impacted by materialism.

Manzo said there was a compelling need for political actors, irrespective of party differences, to promote peace and enhance national cohesion by working to bridge the gap between the North and the South.

He said there was also need to promote the feeling of belonging by undertaking targeted initiatives that would promote nationalism, good governance and electoral democratic reforms.

Manzo admitted that this was critical to building the confidence of Nigerians at large in the overall governance and electoral processes and state institutions. NAN